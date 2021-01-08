Man sought in first Tulsa homicide of the year

A warrant was issued out of Tulsa County District Court on Friday for a man prosecutors say is responsible for Tulsa's first homicide of the year.

Kent Kierston "Cowboy" Payne, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 5 killing of Donza Settles in north Tulsa.

Settles, 30, was found suffering a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Towne Square apartments, 1616 E. Young St., just before midnight. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly thereafter.

Surveillance footage showed Settles parking behind an SUV in the parking lot before the SUV's driver and front-seat passenger approached him to interact.

The occupants later told detectives they spoke with Settles before going to an apartment within the complex while another man they gave a ride to, later identified as Payne, "lingered" in their car, the affidavit states.

While they two were away, they reported hearing one gunshot followed by three or four more rounds.