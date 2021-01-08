Man sought in first Tulsa homicide of the year

A warrant was issued out of Tulsa County District Court on Friday for a man prosecutors say is responsible for Tulsa's first homicide of the year.
Kent Kierston "Cowboy" Payne, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 5 killing of Donza Settles in north Tulsa.
Settles, 30, was found suffering a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Towne Square apartments, 1616 E. Young St., just before midnight. He was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly thereafter.
Surveillance footage showed Settles parking behind an SUV in the parking lot before the SUV's driver and front-seat passenger approached him to interact.
The occupants later told detectives they spoke with Settles before going to an apartment within the complex while another man they gave a ride to, later identified as Payne, "lingered" in their car, the affidavit states.
While they two were away, they reported hearing one gunshot followed by three or four more rounds.
Surveillance video reportedly shows Settles approach the car with Payne inside while the other two were away before a cloud of smoke is visible and Settles falls to the ground where he was later found. The three casings located near him and the three bullet holes in the lower portion of the car indicated Settles shot back after he fell, the affidavit states.
Two casings were discovered inside the SUV, from which Payne fled on foot about a minute after the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Payne has previously been convicted in Tulsa County of pointing a firearm, assault and battery on a police officer, eluding a police officer, possessing stolen property and DUI. He was discharged from his last probation in December 2019, according to online Department of Corrections records.
If arrested, he will be held on $1 million bond.
Anyone with information on Payne's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.