A man was shot in the back outside an apartment building on the south side of downtown Tulsa on Thursday evening, police said.

The victim told police that he and his girlfriend had been walking from the front of an apartment building in the 300 block of East 11th Street to its laundry room around 8 p.m. when he heard several booms and felt pain in his back and abdominal area, police reported in a press release.

Numerous callers to 911 reported hearing at least five shots.

Police found that the 49-year-old victim had been shot once in the back and that the bullet had exited through his abdomen. He was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.

Officers found that two shots had struck the building.

No suspect information was available, but police were looking for a small silver or gold vehicle that was possibly a 1990s model.