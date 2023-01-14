 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot multiple times in shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

A man was shot multiple times at an apartment complex Saturday night, Tulsa Police reported.

Police responded to a shooting at Parkview Terrace, 1579 W. 59th St. S., just before 9 p.m. Once on scene, police discovered a 48-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds to his body near a black Cadillac Escalade. 

Officers treated the man for his wounds who was then transported to a nearby trauma center. He is listed as being in stable condition.

Police say the suspect is believed to be an adult black male who remains at large at this time. 

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

