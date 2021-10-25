Man shot, killed outside apartment near 61st and Peoria

A man was fatally shot outside his apartment near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue on Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded about 9:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting at the Newport Shores Apartments, 6033 S. Madison Place, and found the victim in a breezeway, Ofc. Madelyne Sweger said.

Sweger said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot just outside his apartment.

Officers began life-saving efforts that ambulance personnel continued before the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sweger said a couple of the victim's family members were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and were brought downtown for further questioning by investigators.

Officers were additionally attempting to track down a few persons of interest.

No further information was available.

