Man shot, killed in east Tulsa apartment robbery

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday during an apparent robbery at his east Tulsa apartment, police said.
Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said officers responded to the reported shooting about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Park Apartments in the 7600 block of East 21st Street.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the chest in the kitchen of his apartment, Pierce said. The man was talking to officers before being taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly pronounced dead about an hour later.
The shooting is Tulsa's 58th homicide of 2020 and remains under investigation.
-- From staff reports
Stetson Payne
Staff Writer
I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466
