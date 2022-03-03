Man shot, killed during remodel of north Tulsa house, police say

A man was fatally shot during the remodeling of a north Tulsa house Thursday, police said.

Officers found 59-year-old James Kinnard's body inside a house at 53rd Street North and Kenosha Avenue after receiving a call that shots had been heard about 10:45 a.m., Lt. Dedlorn Sanders said.

Kinnard was remodeling the vacant home with his adult son, Sanders said.

Sanders didn't know how an interaction between Kinnard and the shooter came to be, but he said the two knew each other.

Police later said on Facebook that Kinnard and the shooter got into an argument before the shooter fired a round into the house. Kinnard's son witnessed the shooting and called 911.

The neighborhood, where Sanders said he grew up, is home to many families who have lived in the same houses for generations, he said. Sanders described the area as relatively quiet, adding that this was "no random shooting."

The shooter fled, Sanders said. Homicide detectives have developed a person of interest but are trying to piece together more information to determine what happened, he said.

Kinnard's death is Tulsa's 15th homicide this year.

