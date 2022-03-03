Man shot, killed during remodel of north Tulsa home, police say

A man was shot and killed during the remodel of a north Tulsa home on Thursday, police say.

Officers found the 59-year-old's body inside a home at 53rd Street North and Kenosha Avenue after receiving a call of shots heard or fired about 10:45 a.m., Lt. Dedlorn Sanders said.

The victim was remodeling the vacant home with his adult son at the time, Sanders said.

Sanders didn't know how an interaction between the victim and a shooter came to be, but he said the two knew each other.

The neighborhood, which Sanders said he grew up in, is home to many families living in the same residences for generations. He described the area as relatively quiet, adding this was "no random shooting."

Homicide detectives have developed a person of interest but are still waiting to piece together more information to determine what happened, he said. The shooter fled, and no one was in custody as of about 1 p.m., Sanders said.

The victim's death is Tulsa's 15th homicide this year. Sanders said police will release his identity to the public after more of his family members have been notified.

