 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot, killed at east Tulsa QuikTrip; suspect at large amid police investigation
0 Comments

Man shot, killed at east Tulsa QuikTrip; suspect at large amid police investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are working to develop suspect information after a man was shot and killed at an east Tulsa QuikTrip early Monday. 

The call came in as a shooting about 3:30 a.m. at the store at 21st Street and Memorial Drive, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. 

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified, Watkins said. 

Detectives have spoken with a few witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage to determine suspect information. 

Anyone with information the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New data from NASA's Juno spacecraft reveals Jupiter's hidden secrets

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haskell woman charged in deadly 2020 head-on collision
Crime News

Haskell woman charged in deadly 2020 head-on collision

  • Updated

Courtney Gail Lawson of Haskell woman is charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly head-on collision in Bixby last year. A grand jury alleges that she was driving over 100 mph and high on methamphetamine while passing in a no-passing zone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News