Man shot, killed at east Tulsa QuikTrip; suspect at large amid police investigation

Police are working to develop suspect information after a man was shot and killed at an east Tulsa QuikTrip early Monday.

The call came in as a shooting about 3:30 a.m. at the store at 21st Street and Memorial Drive, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified, Watkins said.

Detectives have spoken with a few witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage to determine suspect information.

Anyone with information the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

