Man shot in leg by AR weapon in east Tulsa armed robbery, police say

A man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in an apparent armed robbery in east Tulsa, but Tulsa Police Sgt. Mike Sharp said the police are having a difficult time figuring out exactly what transpired during the altercation because the victim isn't being "completely forthcoming."

The call, which came in to police about 6:50 p.m., reported a shooting, but once officers arrived at a residence near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue, they learned that the shooting had occurred during an armed robbery attempt.

Officers also learned that three cars with three different parties inside were involved in the altercation. Sharp said all the parties could know each other, or some parties might know others, but two of those parties so far have not been identified.

One of the cars pulled into the driveway of a house that was not connected to any involved parties, Sharp said.

A second car, in which the victim was riding, pulled up behind that car. The victim got out of the car and started talking to the driver of the first car, Sharp said.

A third car then pulled up, and two people got out and "initiated the robbery," he said.

The victim was shot once in the leg, and a bullet casing found at the scene was a .223 round from an AR-style weapon — either a rifle or a pistol, Sharp said.

The first car and the shooter's car then drove away.

After officers arrived, the victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Sharp said an officer who went to the hospital with the victim was able to get some information from him but that he wasn't being "completely forthcoming." Initially, the man reportedly lied about who was was.

Sharp said the majority of the information they have came from neighborhood witnesses who watched what happened.

The victim likely knew who was in the first car, but the police haven't been able to figure out who was in it, Sharp said. The victim or the occupants of the first car could potentially know who the assailants are.

Sharp said they have not ruled out the possibility that the events are gang- or drug-related, but video evidence from the neighborhood makes the police "question if this was random."

The investigation is currently being taken over by the Tulsa Police Department's Robbery Division.

