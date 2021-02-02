 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot during reported home invasion west of downtown Tulsa

Man shot during reported home invasion west of downtown Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

A man was shot in the chest by a woman who apparently is a former girlfriend during what was reported as a home invasion Tuesday evening.

The man was stable when he was taken to a hospital, and the woman was taken to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office headquarters for an interview with detectives, Deputy Justin Green said.  

"When she called, she didn't say that she had shot the invader," Green said. "But apparently she did." 

The shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Third Street.

Green said the woman was cut by glass, but detectives aren't yet sure about what happened before they arrived. 

"It's our understanding they were at one point in time boyfriend and girlfriend," Green said. "We've had a history of domestics here, so we're kind of familiar with them."

The names of those involved were not released Tuesday night, but Green said the man is in his early 30s and the woman is in her mid-30s. 

No one else was in the home at the time, Green said. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News