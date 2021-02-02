Man shot during reported home invasion west of downtown Tulsa

A man was shot in the chest by a woman who apparently is a former girlfriend during what was reported as a home invasion Tuesday evening.

The man was stable when he was taken to a hospital, and the woman was taken to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office headquarters for an interview with detectives, Deputy Justin Green said.

"When she called, she didn't say that she had shot the invader," Green said. "But apparently she did."

The shooting happened about 7:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Third Street.

Green said the woman was cut by glass, but detectives aren't yet sure about what happened before they arrived.

"It's our understanding they were at one point in time boyfriend and girlfriend," Green said. "We've had a history of domestics here, so we're kind of familiar with them."

The names of those involved were not released Tuesday night, but Green said the man is in his early 30s and the woman is in her mid-30s.

No one else was in the home at the time, Green said.

