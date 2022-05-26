Man shot by Tulsa police officers after allegedly shoving, threatening to assault sister, attempting to hit officer with vehicle

A man was shot by Tulsa police officers Wednesday evening and later arrested after threatening to assault his sister and attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, police said in a news release.

Merle Poffenberger, 38, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer after a felony conviction and domestic assault and battery early Thursday after being treated at a Tulsa hospital with a "non-life-threatening gunshot wound," police said.

Officers were called to a domestic violence assault and battery at a house in the 700 block of South Toledo Avenue about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Once there, the victim reportedly told officers that Poffenberger, her brother, came in from work "very paranoid and violent," the news release states, and when she told him to leave, Poffenberger shoved her down and threatened to further assault her.

He then went outside, got into his SUV and rammed it into the back of their mother’s minivan, police reported. When the victim called 911, he fled the scene, police said.

While officers were at the scene assisting the victim in obtaining an emergency protective order, Poffenberger let them know that he wanted to go back to the house to get his clothes. Officers agreed to stay at the house to "keep the peace" while he did so, the news release states.

When Poffenberger returned, he reportedly angled his SUV toward the house and then accelerated and drove at a high speed toward an officer who was in front of the house.

"Two officers at the scene pulled their pistols from their holsters and fired at the SUV, striking Poffenberger," the news release states.

"Poffenberger’s SUV continued moving forward and hit the minivan, flipping it onto its side and causing it to land in the neighbor’s yard before it also came to a stop."

Officers ordered him out of the SUV and took him into custody. He was then taken to a hospital and treated for the gunshot wound.

About 2:30 a.m., Poffenberger was released and taken to the Detective Division to give a statement. He was then booked into the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $50,000.

The officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, police said, and the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether the force used was justified.