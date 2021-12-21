Man shot by Tulsa Police officer sues city, officer

A man shot by a Tulsa police officer is suing the city of Tulsa and the officer who shot him, who has since faced criminal charges himself.

Michael Delaney claims in a lawsuit filed Friday in Tulsa federal court that the city of Tulsa Police has a “pattern of using unnecessary and excessive force on civilians, especially those who are not suspected of serious crimes.”

Delaney was shot in the shoulder by Tulsa Officer Aaron Russell, 31, about 1 a.m. March 21, 2020 while Delaney was sitting in his parked vehicle near 2800 S. Pittsburg Ave.

Delaney had just driven away from Russell, when he was shot. He claimed later he feared he might be shot when he drove away from Russell after the officer had just ordered Delaney to exit his vehicle.

After he was shot, Delaney abandoned his vehicle several blocks away and was found hiding under a house by K9 officers. He was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, assault with a deadly weapon, one felony warrant and three misdemeanor warrants.

He made statements to police that he ran because he knew he had warrants and didn't want to go to jail, a police spokeswoman said at the time.