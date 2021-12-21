Man shot by Tulsa Police officer sues city, officer

A man shot by a Tulsa police officer is suing the city of Tulsa and the officer who shot him, who has since faced criminal charges himself.
Michael Delaney claims in a lawsuit filed Friday in Tulsa federal court that the city of Tulsa Police has a “pattern of using unnecessary and excessive force on civilians, especially those who are not suspected of serious crimes.”
Delaney was shot in the shoulder by Tulsa Officer Aaron Russell, 31, about 1 a.m. March 21, 2020 while Delaney was sitting in his parked vehicle near 2800 S. Pittsburg Ave.
Delaney had just driven away from Russell, when he was shot. He claimed later he feared he might be shot when he drove away from Russell after the officer had just ordered Delaney to exit his vehicle.
After he was shot, Delaney abandoned his vehicle several blocks away and was found hiding under a house by K9 officers. He was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, assault with a deadly weapon, one felony warrant and three misdemeanor warrants.
He made statements to police that he ran because he knew he had warrants and didn't want to go to jail, a police spokeswoman said at the time.
Russell claimed later he thought he saw a gun on the vehicle center console and believed Delaney was about to assault one of the other officers with his vehicle when he shot at him.
The weapon turned out to be an air pistol.
However, police said later that dash cam and body-worn camera video evidence did not support Russell’s assault claim.
A multi-county grand jury indicted Russell Sept. 3, 2020 on one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm.
Scott Wood, Russell’s attorney, said he accompanied the officer when he testified before the multi-county grand jury in Oklahoma City.
“I didn’t get the feeling anybody was going after Officer Russell,” Wood said. “I just think, the atmosphere that existed around that time, the anti-police sentiment, I really do feel like the grand jury felt like they had to charge him with something.”
Wood said legal proceedings were delayed for about a year while Russell was deployed with the Oklahoma National Guard.
Russell received an 18-month deferred sentence after pleading no contest to the misdemeanor Aug. 18 in Tulsa County District Court, according to online court records.
“At the end of that time period … it will go away, it will be like it never happened,” Wood said.
Russell continues to be on paid administrative leave with TPD, Wood said.
A Tulsa Police spokesman confirmed that Russell — a three-year veteran — was still employed by the department.
During the term of the 18-month deferred sentence, Russell agreed to not own, carry or possess firearms or ammunition while being supervised by the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office.
“We did ask the judge about that specifically,” Wood said, when asked about the firearms and ammunition restriction.
“He said, 'Of course, if he is on duty he can, but he probably shouldn’t be having any guns while he is off-duty or getting involved in anything with a weapon,’” Wood said.
Wood does not represent Russell in the civil lawsuit as yet. The city will decide whether to provide representation to Russell — either in-house or from an outside attorney — after it is served with the lawsuit.
A spokeswoman for the city of Tulsa declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.
Delaney’s lawsuit cites other instances of violent and sometimes deadly police encounters with citizens as evidence that the city has a pattern of using unnecessary force against its citizens.
The lawsuit also claims there is “significant evidence that TPD has a practice and/or custom of ‘unnecessarily aggressive policing’ against Black civilians,” quoting from a 2019 Human Rights Watch report.
The report, which analyzed police data between 2012 and 2017, found “that Black people were 2.7 times more likely to be subjected to physical force by police officers than white people on a per capita basis,” according to the lawsuit.
Delaney is Black as is at least two others whose violent encounters with Tulsa Police were detailed in the lawsuit.
Charges against Delaney were all subsequently dismissed with the exception of an obstruction of police charge, according to the lawsuit.