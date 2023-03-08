The man who was shot by a police officer outside an east Tulsa bar in mid-February died later last month, the Tulsa World has learned.

Joshua Kinyon Taft, 31, reportedly was hostile to an officer who responded to a call for help from Taft's girlfriend outside the Spirit 76 Tavern near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue early Saturday, Feb. 18.

The police officer shot Taft after Taft drew a gun and pointed it at the officer, the Tulsa Police Department reported at the time. He was hospitalized with critical injuries and died Feb. 26, the Police Department confirmed Wednesday after the Tulsa World made repeated inquiries.

The officer responded to the bar about 2:20 a.m. Feb. 18 on a report of a domestic disturbance and a hit-and-run crash, the department said in a news release then.

Taft's girlfriend pointed him out to the officer as Taft walked away from the bar, and he reportedly told the officer not to touch him as he started to walk past the officer.

After a brief discussion with the officer, Taft reportedly put his hands in his jacket pockets and initially refused to pull them out but ultimately removed them as he charged at the officer, who was giving him continued commands, the release states.

The officer pushed Taft away, and Taft put his hands on one side of his hip as if he were drawing a weapon, with that side of his body turned away from the officer, telling the officer again not to touch him.

Drawing his weapon, the officer backed away from Taft, and Taft again rushed toward him, saying "Shoot me, bro," according to the release.

The officer continued to back away until Taft turned and began walking toward his girlfriend. After the officer continued to command him to stop, Taft turned and drew a gun from his hip, pointing it at the officer.

The officer shot at him about 10 times, and Taft dropped to the ground. He was conscious and continued not to follow the officer's instructions, the release states. The officer moved up to kick Taft's gun away from his body but then backed away to take a position of cover until other officers and medical first responders arrived to secure and treat Taft.

Pursuant to TPD policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave as an investigation into the shooting began.

A spokeswoman for the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that the office recently received the case for review in consideration of whether the shooting was justified.

The Tulsa World has requested the officer's body camera footage of the shooting and reached out to Taft's girlfriend for comment.