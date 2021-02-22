Man shot after snowball thrown at car; police seek suspect information

An unknown man reportedly opened fire on a group soliciting donations along a north Tulsa street after a snowball was thrown at his car late last week, and police are intent on tracking him down.

Officers responded to 51st Street North and Peoria Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday after a 20-year-old victim reported that someone had shot him in the foot.

The victim reportedly was soliciting donations for a basketball organization with several teenagers when one of the teens threw a snowball at the car of a driver who declined to roll down his window, according to a police news release.

"The victim said a man in the car then opened the car door and fired several gunshots, hitting him in the foot one time," the release states.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers were not able to locate the shooter, but they believe he was driving an orange Dodge Charger with tinted windows and silver rims.

Anyone with information on his identity and whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), at bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.

