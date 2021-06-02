Man shot after argument at east Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in east Tulsa after an argument, Tulsa police said.

Police received a shots fired call near the 1200 block of South Memorial Drive at 12:45 Wednesday, where they found the victim shot once in the leg. The victim and suspect were reportedly in an argument at the back of the Cove Apartments that escalated when the victim started punching the suspect, police said.

The suspect then reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at the victim four times, hitting him once in the leg, police said.

The victim ran to a nearby residence, and the homeowner called the police.

When police arrived, the suspect was traveling north on 79th East Avenue near 11th Street, and they apprehended the suspect.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said. At the hospital, the victim was not cooperative, police said, and changed his story several times.

The suspect was taken in and interviewed, then was released while officers investigate what led to the shooting, police said.