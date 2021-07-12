Man shot 10 times in rolling gun battle near Safari Joe's

A midtown Tulsa water park is ready to work with neighbors on concerns after a rolling gun battle spilled out of a private party held on the property late Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was leaving Safari Joe’s H2O water park when he got into a gunfight with another driver on 21st Street near Yale Avenue, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Officers responding to calls about a large crowd gathered at the nearby Whataburger about 11:20 p.m. found the victim. He had been shot 10 times, including once in his neck.

Police described the size of the crowd as "about 100 people" and reported that some members of the group were "fighting and interfering with officers and paramedics trying to assist the victim."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The wounded man was stable when he was taken to a hospital, police reported. His passenger was questioned and released.

A nearby resident said she would like to see policy changes that reflect a more family — and neighborhood — friendly park.

“I definitely don’t feel the need for them to have anything going on after 8 p.m.,” she said.