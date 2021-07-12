 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot 10 times in rolling gun battle near Safari Joe's, Tulsa Police say
0 Comments

Man shot 10 times in rolling gun battle near Safari Joe's, Tulsa Police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized following a rolling gun battle near Safari Joe's waterpark Sunday night. 

Officers responding to calls about a large crowd gathered at the Whataburger at 21st Street and Yale Avenue about 11:20 p.m. found the victim had been shot 10 times, including once in his neck, a Tulsa Police Department news release states. 

Police described the size of the crowd as "about 100 people," and reported some members of the group were "fighting and interfering with officers and paramedics trying to assist the victim." 

Officers believe the victim was leaving a private party at the waterpark when he got into a shootout with another suspect driving a dark-colored car, the release states. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police reported. His passenger was questioned and released. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Siemens CEO: climate change response opportunity

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News