Man shot 10 times in rolling gun battle near Safari Joe's, Tulsa Police say

A 19-year-old man was hospitalized following a rolling gun battle near Safari Joe's waterpark Sunday night.

Officers responding to calls about a large crowd gathered at the Whataburger at 21st Street and Yale Avenue about 11:20 p.m. found the victim had been shot 10 times, including once in his neck, a Tulsa Police Department news release states.

Police described the size of the crowd as "about 100 people," and reported some members of the group were "fighting and interfering with officers and paramedics trying to assist the victim."

Officers believe the victim was leaving a private party at the waterpark when he got into a shootout with another suspect driving a dark-colored car, the release states.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police reported. His passenger was questioned and released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677). Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

