Man serving life without parole in child's 2014 death charged in federal court

A man serving life without parole after pleading guilty in the 2014 Tulsa death of a 5-year-old boy has been indicted by a federal grand jury in what appears to be another case affected by the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

The grand jury named Steven Lewis Clement, 41, in a two-count indictment unsealed this week that alleges first-degree felony murder and arson in Indian Country.

The indictment alleges Clement killed Mikael Cabral, 5, when he set fire to a home Sept. 16, 2014 in the 4000 block of East 28th Street.

The indictment comes after Clement challenged his state convictions in December on the basis of the McGirt ruling.

The landmark ruling determined that since Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation, the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try major crimes involving American Indians there.

The Muscogee Nation includes much of Tulsa.

In his appeal, Clement indicated he has been a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation since 1997 and the crimes occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation.