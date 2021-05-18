Man serving life without parole in 1995 killing of fellow inmate charged in federal court

An inmate serving life in prison without parole in the 1995 beating death of a fellow inmate has been charged in federal court with the same crime in another case brought on by the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling.
A grand jury charged Kevin Boyd White, 62, Monday in Tulsa federal court with a one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the beating death of Donald Iwanski, 28, according to court records.
The indictment alleges White repeatedly beat Iwanski Feb. 4, 1995 with a metal pipe.
Tulsa World archives indicates White and Iwanski were both inmates at the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita at the time. White was reportedly mad at Iwanski because he owed him money, according to World archives.
Iwanski was serving a 10-year prison term for bogus check and grand larceny convictions out of Sequoyah County when he was attacked while sleeping in his dormitory bed.
At the time, White was serving a 20-year prison term out of Oklahoma County after being convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The most recent charge follows White’s filing of court papers in Craig County District Court that seeks to have his state conviction overturned, based on the McGirt ruling.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to charge American Indians with major crimes when they occurred within the historical boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.
That ruling has since been expanded to cover the Cherokee Nation reservation and three others, the Choctaw Nation, the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation.
White, a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma, claimed in an October filing that since the inmate death occurred within the Cherokee Nation, then the state of Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction in the 1990s to try him for murder.
White’s challenge of his state conviction is still pending in Craig County District Court although federal officials have been filing charges in some cases before their state case is overturned to ensure inmates are released to the streets first.