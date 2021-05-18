Man serving life without parole in 1995 killing of fellow inmate charged in federal court

An inmate serving life in prison without parole in the 1995 beating death of a fellow inmate has been charged in federal court with the same crime in another case brought on by the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling.

A grand jury charged Kevin Boyd White, 62, Monday in Tulsa federal court with a one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the beating death of Donald Iwanski, 28, according to court records.

The indictment alleges White repeatedly beat Iwanski Feb. 4, 1995 with a metal pipe.

Tulsa World archives indicates White and Iwanski were both inmates at the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita at the time. White was reportedly mad at Iwanski because he owed him money, according to World archives.

Iwanski was serving a 10-year prison term for bogus check and grand larceny convictions out of Sequoyah County when he was attacked while sleeping in his dormitory bed.

At the time, White was serving a 20-year prison term out of Oklahoma County after being convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The most recent charge follows White’s filing of court papers in Craig County District Court that seeks to have his state conviction overturned, based on the McGirt ruling.