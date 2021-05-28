Man serving life sentence in 1999 Tulsa murder now faces similar charge in federal court

A man who has spent nearly half his life in prison now faces federal first-degree murder charges after his state conviction was dismissed due to jurisdictional issues.

A first-degree murder charge against Renel Anthony Brewer, 41, was unsealed Thursday in Tulsa federal court, records show.

Brewer is accused of shooting 16-year-old Courtland Kincaid Griffin on Jan. 26, 1999, while Griffin sat in a car outside a house in the 3100 block of North Kenosha Avenue in Tulsa, according to court records and Tulsa World archives.

Griffin died the following day at a hospital. Another teenager in the car with Griffin survived being shot but was paralyzed.

Police at the time described the shooting as gang-related and in retribution for an earlier shooting.

Brewer’s case is among hundreds that are being retried in Oklahoma federal courts after the U.S. Supreme Court and state courts ruled since last summer that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try cases involving American Indians in much of the eastern half of the state because Congress never disestablished the reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole nations.