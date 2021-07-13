Man serving life sentence in 1999 Tulsa murder now charged in federal court after state jurisdiction challenged

An affidavit filed in support of the complaint and Crenshaw's arrest claims that the then-16-year-old initially claimed that he knew nothing about the shooting in the 7900 block of East 59th Place and invoked his right to remain silent.

Crenshaw’s mother, who was with him while he was questioned by police, then talked to her son after being permitted to listen to Burton’s post-shooting 911 call, according to the affidavit.

During the call to 911, Burton identified his shooter as someone with the last name Crenshaw before the line went dead.

Responding police found a broken front-door jam, debris in a hallway and Burton lying in a fetal position on a bedroom floor near a blood-covered telephone.

Burton had purchased a 1984 Buick Regal for $300 from Crenshaw several weeks earlier but had been asking for his money back because the vehicle was not running properly, according to the affidavit. Crenshaw told him he had already spent it, the affidavit says.

Crenshaw told police he went to Burton’s house to discuss the vehicle. He told police Burton was pointing a pistol at him when he found him in a bedroom closet.

Crenshaw said that when he asked Burton why he was holding the gun on him, Burton said, “You know why.”

That’s when, according to Crenshaw, he pulled his pistol and shot Burton, fearing Burton would shoot him first.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.