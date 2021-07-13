Man serving life sentence in 1999 Tulsa murder charged in federal court after state jurisdiction challenged

A man who has spent more than half his life behind bars for murder faces federal charges in the same 1999 fatal shooting after he challenged the state’s jurisdiction.
Courtney Cordell Crenshaw, 38, was named in a first-degree murder criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Tulsa federal court.
The complaint alleges Crenshaw shot Artie Burton IV April 7, 1999 during an apparent dispute over the sale of a car.
A Tulsa County District Court jury convicted Crenshaw in April 2000 of first-degree murder in the shooting of Burton. A judge later imposed the jury’s recommendation of life in prison, a term he is currently serving.
Crenshaw challenged his state conviction and life sentence Oct. 27, claiming in a court filing that the U.S. Supreme Court McGirt ruling in 2020, which determined the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress, also applied to his case, too.
Much of the city of Tulsa and surrounding counties are within the tribe’s 1860s-era reservation and therefore outside the state’s jurisdiction on major criminal matters.
Attorneys for Crenshaw and the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office agreed in a June 10 filing that Crenshaw was a member of the Muscogee Nation prior to the killing and that the offense occurred within the area considered to be within the tribe’s reservation boundaries, major factors in determining whether a case qualified under McGirt.
An affidavit filed in support of the complaint and the arrest of Crenshaw claims the then 16-year-old initially claimed he knew nothing about the shooting in the 7900 block of East 59th Place and invoked his right to remain silent.
Crenshaw’s mother, who was with him while being questioned by police, then talked to her son after being permitted to listen to Burton’s post-shooting 9-1-1 call, according to the affidavit.
During the call to 9-1-1 dispatch, Burton identified his shooter as someone with the last name Crenshaw prior to the line going dead.
Arriving police would find a broken front-door jam, debris in a hallway and Burton lying in a fetal position on a bedroom floor near a blood-covered telephone that was still on the line.
Burton had purchased a 1984 Buick Regal for $300 from her son several weeks ago, but had been asking for his money back because the vehicle was not running properly, according to the affidavit.
Crenshaw told police Burton was pointing a pistol at him when he found him in a bedroom closet.
“You know why,” Burton allegedly responded to Crenshaw when asked why he was holding the gun on him.
Crenshaw told police he went to Burton’s to discuss a vehicle he had sold to Burton for $300. Burton requested his money back, but Crenshaw told him he had already spent it, according to the affidavit.
That’s when, according to Crenshaw, he pulled his pistol and shot Burton, fearing the latter would shoot him first.