Man serving life sentence in 1999 Tulsa murder charged in federal court after state jurisdiction challenged

An affidavit filed in support of the complaint and the arrest of Crenshaw claims the then 16-year-old initially claimed he knew nothing about the shooting in the 7900 block of East 59th Place and invoked his right to remain silent.

Crenshaw’s mother, who was with him while being questioned by police, then talked to her son after being permitted to listen to Burton’s post-shooting 9-1-1 call, according to the affidavit.

During the call to 9-1-1 dispatch, Burton identified his shooter as someone with the last name Crenshaw prior to the line going dead.

Arriving police would find a broken front-door jam, debris in a hallway and Burton lying in a fetal position on a bedroom floor near a blood-covered telephone that was still on the line.

Burton had purchased a 1984 Buick Regal for $300 from her son several weeks ago, but had been asking for his money back because the vehicle was not running properly, according to the affidavit.

Crenshaw told police Burton was pointing a pistol at him when he found him in a bedroom closet.

“You know why,” Burton allegedly responded to Crenshaw when asked why he was holding the gun on him.