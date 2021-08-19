Man sentenced to prison in Tulsa DUI crash that left one dead

A Tulsa man, whose history includes four prior driving under the influence convictions, was sentenced Thursday to serve 15 years in federal prison after a vehicle he was driving drunk in 2020 collided with another, killing a passenger.
Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III accepted a binding plea agreement between prosecutors and Redex Lester Jr., who pleaded guilty April 9 to second-degree murder in Indian Country and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian County in connection with the death of Wayne Thomas and serious injury of another.
“Redex Lester Jr. acted without regard for human life when he drove intoxicated on May 25, 2020, killing Wayne Thomas and injuring a second victim in a head-on collision,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, in a written statement. “This conviction follows four previous state convictions for DUI. He will now spend the next 15 years in federal prison to account for this senseless crime.”
Lester’s blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when the 54-year-old’s 2001 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out of control, colliding with another vehicle in the 5900 block of South Lewis Avenue, triggering a four-vehicle collision.
Thomas, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died three days later from injuries he sustained in the crash.
Another man, who was not identified, received extensive, serious bodily injuries, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.
A Tulsa police officer who responded to the crash reported seeing Lester walking around a nearby fast food restaurant “in a staggered fashion,” according to an FBI affidavit filed in support of his arrest on a criminal complaint.
Lester initially told investigators that his wife was driving the vehicle and that she had left the scene, according to the affidavit.
Lester later recanted that his wife was involved, saying he was not thinking right due to “being in and out of consciousness," the affidavit states.
Lester was initially charged in state court as the McGirt decision had yet to be rendered.
The state charges were dropped and federal charges filed following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
The ruling and its state appellate court progeny found that since Congress had never been formally disestablished for the Muscogee Nation reservation and those of tribes with similar 1860s-era treaties, the area in Tulsa where the crash occurred still qualified as its tribal reservation and subject to federal rather than state jurisdiction because Lester is a member of the Cherokee Nation.
Government prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum to the court that Lester’s blood alcohol level was .239, nearly three times the legal .08 limit. He was also driving on a suspended license linked to a prior driving under the influence conviction at the time of the deadly crash.
Heil also ordered Lester to serve five years of post-custody supervision by the U.S. Probation Office.