Man sentenced to prison in Tulsa DUI crash that left one dead

Another man, who was not identified, received extensive, serious bodily injuries, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.

A Tulsa police officer who responded to the crash reported seeing Lester walking around a nearby fast food restaurant “in a staggered fashion,” according to an FBI affidavit filed in support of his arrest on a criminal complaint.

Lester initially told investigators that his wife was driving the vehicle and that she had left the scene, according to the affidavit.

Lester later recanted that his wife was involved, saying he was not thinking right due to “being in and out of consciousness," the affidavit states.

Lester was initially charged in state court as the McGirt decision had yet to be rendered.

The state charges were dropped and federal charges filed following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

The ruling and its state appellate court progeny found that since Congress had never been formally disestablished for the Muscogee Nation reservation and those of tribes with similar 1860s-era treaties, the area in Tulsa where the crash occurred still qualified as its tribal reservation and subject to federal rather than state jurisdiction because Lester is a member of the Cherokee Nation.