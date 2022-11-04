Man sentenced to prison for Sand Springs store robbery that involved brutal beating of owner

A federal judge sentenced a Sand Springs man to prison on Friday after he admitted robbing and beating a convenience store owner, leaving him unconscious.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Camaran Blake Breazeale, 30, to serve a 15-year federal prison term after he pleaded guilty to robbery in Indian Country and carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Frizzell sentenced Breazeale to serve each sentence consecutively — eight years in prison for the robbery count and seven years for the firearm count — for a total of 15 years.
He also sentenced Breazeale to serve three years of post-custody supervision.
Frizzell rejected a defense request to sentence Breazeale to seven years and one month in prison.
“Camaran Breazeale’s vicious attack resulted in life-altering injuries to the elderly victim in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “As evidenced by this prosecution and 15-year federal prison sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners in the Northern District of Oklahoma will not tolerate those who commit acts of violence in our communities.”
People are also reading…
Breazeale was arrested July 13, 2021, after walking out of a Sand Springs convenience store and giving a nearby police officer a wad of cash while at least one of his hands had what appeared to be blood on it.
Inside the store, police found the store owner, who had been beaten unconscious.
The owner, Abdul Zahid, now 73, suffered numerous injuries to his face and head during the assault. Prosecutors said he lost an eye and was disfigured as a result and had to undergo numerous surgeries.
In December, Breazeale admitted to one count of robbery in Indian Country and one count of carrying and using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
In his request for a shorter sentence, a court filing made on his behalf described Breazeale as a man with a huge heart who would do anything for anyone when he wasn’t using drugs.
In a letter to Frizzell, Breazeale expressed remorse for his actions.
“I just wanna start by saying how deeply sorry, regretful and ashamed I am for this horrific crime I committed on this poor innocent man,” Breazeale began. He said that while he has no memory of the assault due to his drug use at the time, he knows it is not an excuse for his actions.
Breazeale said in his court filing that he “has never been afforded the opportunity in life to achieve his potential and was directed towards a life of drugs since 7, which included addiction to meth by age 13.”
The case was tried in federal court because Breazeale is a Cherokee citizen and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation, factors required under the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling to rule out the state of Oklahoma for possible prosecution.
What you missed this week in notable Tulsa crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Tulsa World.
The former Tulsa County Commission candidate has adamently denied any knowledge of or involvement in sending out the prefilled absentee ballots in question.
Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez asked police officers if he should call the governor when they arrested him last week for suspension of driving under the influence, his second such offense since 2014.
The killing was the second reported at the Sunset Plaza apartments this year.
Tayveon Harring, 22, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the July 31 death of 17-year-old Terek Chairs, police said.
"We learned there is great value in having officers on horseback for situations like police searches, patrol operations and managing crowded events," Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said.
Officers found "numerous" cartridge cases at the shooting scene along with bullet holes in a nearby building and vehicle, a news release states.
A 53-year-old man was found dead last Thursday just north of the IDL on Boston Avenue.
The payment settles all claims between the Emergency Medical Services Authority and American Medical Response Ambulance Service Inc., which sued each other amid a falling out in 2020.
The shop had hosted a local artist's installation in which the servers were drag queens.
From July to September, 104 people were arrested for human-trafficking-related offenses and 29 victims were rescued, according to the Police Department.
A prosecutor is asking for a new trial date for Karl Allen Fontenot, more than three years after a judge threw out his Pontotoc County murder conviction "based on the numerous constitutional violations that occurred in this case."
Oneta Power Inc. had already dropped its jurisdictional challenge based on the McGirt ruling.
The slaying happened Thursday on Boston Avenue just north of the IDL. The man, who has not been identified, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head, and his vehicle was missing.
Jakyree Butler was 16 when police say he fatally shot 22-year-old Shermiya Breed, who was found in a crashed car in a neighborhood near 36th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd.
In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes across the state—more than enough to account for a deadly, impaired-driving crash every single day of the year.
In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes across the state—more than enough to account for a deadly, impaired-driving crash every single day of the year.
'Chances' took center stage during driver's sentencing in east Tulsa crash that killed Sand Springs woman
A judge imposed near-maximum or maximum sentences for every charge James Cato faced in the June 2021 crash, which occurred while he was driving with cocaine in his system.