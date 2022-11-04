Man sentenced to prison for Sand Springs store robbery that involved brutal beating of owner

A federal judge sentenced a Sand Springs man to prison on Friday after he admitted robbing and beating a convenience store owner, leaving him unconscious.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced Camaran Blake Breazeale, 30, to serve a 15-year federal prison term after he pleaded guilty to robbery in Indian Country and carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Frizzell sentenced Breazeale to serve each sentence consecutively — eight years in prison for the robbery count and seven years for the firearm count — for a total of 15 years.

He also sentenced Breazeale to serve three years of post-custody supervision.

Frizzell rejected a defense request to sentence Breazeale to seven years and one month in prison.

“Camaran Breazeale’s vicious attack resulted in life-altering injuries to the elderly victim in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “As evidenced by this prosecution and 15-year federal prison sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners in the Northern District of Oklahoma will not tolerate those who commit acts of violence in our communities.”

Breazeale was arrested July 13, 2021, after walking out of a Sand Springs convenience store and giving a nearby police officer a wad of cash while at least one of his hands had what appeared to be blood on it.

Inside the store, police found the store owner, who had been beaten unconscious.

The owner, Abdul Zahid, now 73, suffered numerous injuries to his face and head during the assault. Prosecutors said he lost an eye and was disfigured as a result and had to undergo numerous surgeries.

In December, Breazeale admitted to one count of robbery in Indian Country and one count of carrying and using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

In his request for a shorter sentence, a court filing made on his behalf described Breazeale as a man with a huge heart who would do anything for anyone when he wasn’t using drugs.

In a letter to Frizzell, Breazeale expressed remorse for his actions.

“I just wanna start by saying how deeply sorry, regretful and ashamed I am for this horrific crime I committed on this poor innocent man,” Breazeale began. He said that while he has no memory of the assault due to his drug use at the time, he knows it is not an excuse for his actions.

Breazeale said in his court filing that he “has never been afforded the opportunity in life to achieve his potential and was directed towards a life of drugs since 7, which included addiction to meth by age 13.”

The case was tried in federal court because Breazeale is a Cherokee citizen and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation, factors required under the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling to rule out the state of Oklahoma for possible prosecution.