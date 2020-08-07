A man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing a woman and her boyfriend in front of her two young children at a north Tulsa park in 2016.
Jacky Mayfield, 31, was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felony in the shooting deaths of Markey Goff and MeShawna Jones at Chamberlain Park, 4940 N. Frankfort Ave., on June 14, 2016.
In a nonjury trial, Tulsa County Associate District Judge Cliff Smith imposed two life sentences with the possibility of parole plus 10 years in Department of Corrections custody, all to run concurrently.
Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore’s team had sought life without the possibility of parole.
Mayfield, then 27 and a gang member, acted brutally and had a criminal history, Elmore argued. He “assassinated” a mother and her boyfriend in front of her children and later said his biggest regret was not killing the kids, Elmore said.
Prosecutors initially had sought the death penalty, setting off a lengthy back-and-forth with the defense about whether Mayfield was legally competent to receive a death sentence, but that request was dismissed in late January when he waived his right to a jury trial.
The defense presented evidence regarding Mayfield’s IQ that suggested he could have been more susceptible to peer pressure from other gang members, Elmore said.
As Goff and Jones sat in the front seats of an SUV in a park parking lot, Mayfield shot both in the head because one refused to let him steal prescription pills, prosecutors said. The two children in the car, a 5-year-old and an infant, were physically unharmed but were left in the vehicle with the bodies overnight.
It wasn’t until the 5-year-old asked a passerby for help the next morning that police were called. The children were placed with other family.
Mayfield was arrested on the murder and firearm charges as well as a stolen vehicle possession charge. The latter charge was dismissed in 2016 when a prosecution witness failed to appear, court records show.
