Man sentenced to federal prison in fatal shooting

At one point in the day, Boll and the woman left to go to a store.

“While they were gone, witnesses say (Velasco) showed up to Boll’s house and attempted to break in the front door” with an ax, according to court documents.

Boll reportedly fired two gunshots into the air as a warning during one of the disturbances. Velasco reportedly told Boll “he was going to ‘get his’ and left the scene,” according to court records.

When Velasco returned about 6 p.m. that day, he reportedly argued with the woman in the backyard over a bike, and a physical struggle over it ensued. Boll fired several shots at the man, striking him multiple times.

Boll maintained later that he had a right to defend himself and the woman, but admitted to defending himself unlawfully.

Prosecutors urged a prison sentence of five years, followed by three years of supervised release, recalling a quote from one grand jury witness who said Boll distributed methamphetamine to “half the hood.”