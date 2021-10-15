Man sentenced to federal prison in fatal shooting

A Tulsa man was sentenced to prison Thursday after he admitted earlier to fatally shooting a man in 2020, in part, over a bicycle.
Matthew Scott Boll, 45, was ordered to serve five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in federal court.
Boll was arrested following the May 10, 2020 shooting death of Antonio Velasco, 20, in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of South 55th West Avenue.
Boll admitted in his plea deal with prosecutors to committing manslaughter when he possessed a firearm in furtherance of selling methamphetamine to Velasco and others.
The plea deal called for a judge to sentence Boll to a prison term between 18 months and five years in prison. Absent a plea deal, Boll faced up to eight years in prison.
Boll was initially named in a three-count indictment that alleged both voluntary and involuntary manslaughter as well as a weapons charge.
Prosecutors filed an amended felony information May that resulted in Boll’s guilty plea.
Police had been called to disturbances at the residence on South 55th West Avenue two times earlier the day Velasco was killed.
Velasco reportedly had gone to the house, damaged Boll’s property and threatened him, according to a probable cause affidavit. Velasco’s girlfriend had gone to Boll’s residence to get away from Velasco, police said.
At one point in the day, Boll and the woman left to go to a store.
“While they were gone, witnesses say (Velasco) showed up to Boll’s house and attempted to break in the front door” with an ax, according to court documents.
Boll reportedly fired two gunshots into the air as a warning during one of the disturbances. Velasco reportedly told Boll “he was going to ‘get his’ and left the scene,” according to court records.
When Velasco returned about 6 p.m. that day, he reportedly argued with the woman in the backyard over a bike, and a physical struggle over it ensued. Boll fired several shots at the man, striking him multiple times.
Boll maintained later that he had a right to defend himself and the woman, but admitted to defending himself unlawfully.
Prosecutors urged a prison sentence of five years, followed by three years of supervised release, recalling a quote from one grand jury witness who said Boll distributed methamphetamine to “half the hood.”
“We will never know how many lives he impacted by distributing methamphetamine,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Farber wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “We will never know if anyone became addicted or overdosed or assaulted someone else because of the methamphetamine defendant pushed into the community.
“We do know that he killed one of his users with the very gun he kept to protect himself from his clientele.”