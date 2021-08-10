Man sentenced to 20-year prison term for motel shooting

A man who admitted earlier to fatally shooting a man at a Tulsa motel was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in federal prison.

Johnny Little Cook, 43, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the shooting death of Xzavior Frost, 29, was also ordered to pay $1,600 in restitution for funeral expenses.

Cleaning staff at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Drive, found Frost’s body in a room about 1 p.m. Feb. 25, and Cook was arrested on March 1.

Witnesses told police homicide detectives the motel room was being used by a group of friends “to party” when Frost knocked on the door on March 24.

Frost had been staying at the motel in another room a friend had rented for him, according to the complaint, and he told that friend earlier that day that he was “scared for his life” because he thought people were going to rob him.

Witnesses told investigators Frost had at one point held a gun to the head of a partygoer during a possible argument over a woman, the complaint states.

But when he knocked on the door of the party room and the door opened, Cook came out of the bathroom and started shooting at him, the complaint alleges.