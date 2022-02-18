Man sentenced to 2½-year prison term for Claremore woman's crash death

A Claremore man was sentenced to prison Thursday after he admitted fault earlier in a woman’s 2019 vehicular death.

Billy Shane Hemphill, 48, faces 2½ years in federal prison after pleading guilty Sept. 15 to involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

Hemphill admitted to driving a 1999 GMC Sierra on Aug. 11, 2019, when it veered off a county road and crashed about a mile south of Foyil in Rogers County, killing passenger Nicole Estes, 47, of Claremore.

A grand jury charged Hemphill in a one-count indictment filed April 7 in Tulsa federal court. His previous state first-degree manslaughter charge filed in Rogers County was dismissed after it became known that Estes was a member of the Cherokee Nation and her death occurred within the tribe’s reservation.

Prosecutors said Hemphill was driving at a high speed under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine when the vehicle slid into a ditch before hitting three trees. Another passenger sustained a broken leg in the crash.

A judge also ordered Hemphill to serve three years of post-custody supervision and pay $1,252 in restitution.

