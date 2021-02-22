Man sentenced in park shooting death of woman

A Tulsa man was sentenced to prison Monday in connection with the shooting death of his girlfriend at a west Tulsa park.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell sentenced James Michael Landry to a seven-year, three-month prison term, followed by three years of supervised release.

Landry, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country after originally facing a charge of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the July 10 shooting death of Crystal Bradley, 45.

Landry was arrested after Bradley was shot once in the head with a shotgun.

Landry, who initially told authorities Bradley put the gun in her mouth, was standing over her when first-responders arrived at Philpott Park, 1114 W. 37th St., according to investigators.

Landry’s initial arrest came only one day after the landmark McGirt decision in the Supreme Court, which established that state courts lack jurisdiction to file charges in cases involving American Indian in much of eastern Oklahoma and Tulsa. Bradley was a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.