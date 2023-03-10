A Claremore man accused in a fiery fatal car crash in 2021 was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison on felony charges of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence that caused bodily injury.
Miguel Romero, 20, was drag racing in a 2016 Dodge Charger around 2 a.m. May 15, 2021, when the car collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee after running a red light at Apache Street and Yale Avenue, Tulsa police said.
When the two vehicles crashed, the Jeep burst into flames, and its two occupants were ejected. The 28-year-old driver, Audreaunna Williams, was killed, and her passenger was sent to a hospital with serious injuries, a Tulsa Police Department social media post states.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Romero had a 0.12 blood alcohol concentration, and a review of data from his vehicle showed he was going at least 106 mph just before the collision.
Officers reported seeing an unopened bottle of beer at the scene. Romero’s driver’s license was suspended at the time, and he was on a payment plan for court costs on two traffic tickets, records show.
Romero sustained no life-threatening injuries in the crash, police said.
He was arrested on June 3, 2021, on charges of second-degree murder — with an alternative of first-degree manslaughter — as well as driving with a suspended license and being in possession of alcohol illegally.
In February, a jury found Romero guilty of first-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence that caused bodily injury, court records show.
On Friday, District Judge David Guten sentenced Romero to 20 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter and 10 years for driving under the influence that caused bodily injury, with the terms to run consecutively, court records show.
