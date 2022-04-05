Man sentenced federally to 14 years in 2015 rape near OSU-Tulsa

A man who raped a woman on a trail near OSU-Tulsa will spend 14 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a news release.

Eugene Todd Nunley, 48, was sentenced in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma to 14 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said.

Nunley was previously convicted of the 2015 rape in Tulsa County District Court, but the conviction was overturned as he is a Muscogee Nation citizen and the crime occurred in the Cherokee Reservation.

Nunley pleaded guilty in federal court on August 26, 2021.

He admitted that he forced the victim into a wooded area and raped her on August 13, 2015. The woman was walking on the Osage Prairie Trail near 900 N. Greenwood Ave. when Nunley attacked her from behind.

"Following the rape, the defendant told the victim she was 'lucky' then ran away," the news release stated.

The victim reported the crime and told officers she did not know her attacker.

In early September 2015, DNA testing revealed Nunley was the perpetrator. Officers located the defendant in the Creek County jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.