Man rushed to surgery after being shot while walking on north Tulsa street

A man was rushed into surgery Monday afternoon after being shot while walking down a north Tulsa street, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released Monday, was believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, Tulsa Police Sgt. Wyatt Poth said.

He said the man was walking in the 1700 block of North Atlanta Court when he was shot about 2:20 p.m. but could not say who shot him or whether the shooter was on foot or in a car.

“We have conflicting suspect information,” Poth said.

Neighbors and witnesses were cooperative, and many offered their home security surveillance footage as evidence, but the videos show only the victim, he said.

When police officers arrived, area residents were providing first aid to the victim.

Some callers reported hearing one shot, but some others reported hearing up to six, Poth said.

He said several shots-fired incidents have occurred in the area recently.

“We just had one, I believe, a couple nights ago just around the corner, just a few houses away,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

