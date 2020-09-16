Man reportedly shot, killed in east Tulsa apartment robbery

Tulsa police are investigating after a man was reportedly fatally shot during a robbery at his east Tulsa apartment.
Tulsa Police Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said officers responded to the reported shooting about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Colonial Park Apartments in the 7600 block of East 21st Street.
Officers found a man who had been shot in the chest in the kitchen of his apartment, Pierce said. The man was talking to officers before being taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly pronounced dead about an hour later.
The shooting is Tulsa's 58th homicide of 2020 and remains under investigation.
Stetson Payne 918-732-8135
Twitter: @stetson__payne
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.