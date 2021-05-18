Man questioned in Broken Arrow double homicide now charged in separate attempted carjacking, shooting

One of two men who have been charged in federal court in a May 8 attempted carjacking and shooting was previously questioned about a double homicide in Broken Arrow.
Denim Lee Blount, 18, of Broken Arrow and Hunter Hobbs, 20, of Bixby are charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with attempted carjacking and with carrying, brandishing or discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.
Broken Arrow police were searching for Blount over the weekend to question him about a double homicide at Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow. Blount turned himself in to police Sunday evening and was questioned.
Hobbs and Blount are accused of attempting to carjack a man at gunpoint in the 7400 block of East 47th Street in Tulsa around 10:30 p.m. May 8. When the victim refused to give his car to Hobbs and Blount, both shot at the man about 10 times, an FBI agent alleges in an affidavit seeking the charges.
One of the carjackers pointed a shotgun at the victim, and the other pointed a rifle at him, the affidavit says. After shooting the victim, the two men fled in a dark-colored SUV.
The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
A surveillance camera at a nearby apartment complex captured the incident on video, which was used to potentially identify the suspects.
Hobbs and Blount are both being held at the Tulsa County jail without bond.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said she could neither confirm nor deny that Hobbs and Blount were potential suspects in the Broken Arrow double homicide, but no one has been charged in that case.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of one of the homicide victims, Caleb Collier, 20. The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com/f/caleb-collier.