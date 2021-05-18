Man questioned in Broken Arrow double homicide now charged in separate attempted carjacking; second man also charged

One of two men who have been charged in federal court in a May 8 attempted carjacking and shooting was previously questioned about a double homicide in Broken Arrow.

Denim Lee Blount, 18, of Broken Arrow and Hunter Hobbs, 20, of Bixby are charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with attempted carjacking and with carrying, brandishing or discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.

Broken Arrow police were searching for Blount over the weekend to question him about a double homicide at Haikey Creek Park in Broken Arrow. Blount turned himself in to police Sunday evening and was questioned.

Hobbs and Blount are accused of attempting to carjack a man at gunpoint in the 7400 block of East 47th Street in Tulsa around 10:30 p.m. May 8. When the victim refused to give his car to Hobbs and Blount, both shot at the man about 10 times, an FBI agent alleges in an affidavit seeking the charges.