Man pleads to reduced charge in February motel slaying

A man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a reduced charge in connection with a fatal February shooting at a westside motel.

Johnny Little Cook, 43, admitted to shooting Xzavior Frost with a firearm on Feb. 24 while both were staying at the Budget Inn, 802 W. Skelly Drive.

The charge was filed in federal court in accordance with the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling dealing with tribal jurisdictions.

Cook is an American Indian and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation, which qualified the crime for federal rather than state prosecution.

Witnesses told police Cook emerged from a bathroom in one of the motel rooms and began shooting a semi-automatic pistol at Frost.

He later told investigators that he felt threatened by Frost, but prosecutors say he was not provoked.

A grand jury named Cook March 24 in a two-count indictment alleging first-degree murder in Indian Country and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence that resulted in death.

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed an amended charge of second-degree murder against Cook in line with the plea deal.