Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in early 2021 shooting

A judge last month handed down a 30-year prison sentence to a man who pleaded guilty to an amended charge in a February 2021 murder.

Originally charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting death of 37-year-old Joshua Hurd at 14th Street and Lewis Avenue, Casey Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree felony murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony in late May.

Tulsa County District Judge Tracy Priddy sentenced Davis, now 37, to 20 and 10 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody with credit for time served and earned. Priddy ordered the terms to run consecutively.

Emergency responders discovered Hurd in a crashed car, dead of a gunshot wound to his head, about 10:20 p.m. that Tuesday night, launching Tulsa’s fourth homicide investigation of 2021. By the end of the year, the city saw 62 homicides.

Davis had been a guest at the same home Hurd was at earlier in the evening, and Davis reportedly followed him with another guest after Hurd destroyed some items and left in a huff.

The other guest told police he was driving and trying to catch up with Hurd's vehicle when he saw Davis, who had just been hanging out his passenger door, had a gun.

Davis reportedly told him that he had fired a shot into the air, according to an affidavit.

Second-degree murder is an 85% crime in Oklahoma, meaning Davis must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Davis remained in the Tulsa County jail Thursday, according to online records.

