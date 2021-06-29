Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in 2019 Tulsa shooting death

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Monday to a fatal shooting after federal prosecutors reduced the charge he had been facing from first-degree to second-degree murder.

Jerod LeWayne Goolsby, 25, admitted shooting Kendale Wright, 23, in the neck July 2, 2019, at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of East 21st Place after a day of drinking led to fighting.

The plea agreement, which still would require judicial approval, calls for Goolsby to serve between 188 months and 262 months in federal prison. He had faced up to a life sentence.

“We had spent time together that day drinking, and then we had a dispute,” Goolsby wrote in his plea agreement. “I beat him up, but the dispute continued. I went to my apartment, retrieved my pistol, returned (to) his location, and then shot him twice.”

Goolsby originally was charged with first-degree murder in state court, but the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v. Oklahoma in July 2020 ruled that American Indians involved in crimes within the Muscogee Nation could be tried only in federal or tribal courts.

Goolsby is a member of the Muscogee Nation, and the crime occurred within the tribe’s 1860s-era reservation boundaries.