Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in crash that killed Tulsa dispatcher

A Tulsa man will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in an October 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed a dispatch supervisor, a Tulsa County judge ruled this week.

Codey Carrell, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor, leaving the scene of a fatality collision, failure to carry insurance and speeding in the Oct. 5, 2021, crash that killed Mary Byers at Admiral Boulevard and Utica Avenue.

Prosecutors alleged Carrell ran a stop light before he T-boned Byers' vehicle and fled the scene. He reportedly later turned himself into police.

District Judge Michelle Keely ordered Carrell to serve two 10-year sentences in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and two 30-day sentences in the Tulsa County jail, all to run concurrently and with credit for time served and earned.

Carrell must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole; he must also register as a violent offender.

Byers, 53, served the Tulsa community for 26 years as a 911 call taker, dispatcher and supervisor, Tulsa police said then in a social media post.

Byers began her career as a 911 dispatcher on Aug. 30, 1995, and was promoted to 911 supervisor in November 2017, police wrote in a social media post. She was remembered for her work ethic and accessibility to others on all shifts over the years, but her last assignment was overnight on “graveyard” shift, the post stated.

“Mary was a happy and upbeat person who loved her family and was a good friend to many,” the post said. “She had a keen sense of humor and was never afraid to speak her mind. She was a bright light to all those who knew her.

“She will be deeply missed by her 911 family, and we are forever grateful for her service.”

Carrell remained in the Tulsa County jail Wednesday, according to online jail records.

