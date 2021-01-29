Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in case of body found at west Tulsa soccer complex

A man charged in the death of a body found at a west Tulsa soccer complex in December 2019 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to online court filings.

Randy Rowell, 28, and Gina Hale, 42, were both charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 16, 2019, shooting of James Gray, 49, at the West Bank Soccer Complex. Rowell was also charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Last summer, Rowell pleaded not gulity to those charges and requested a jury trial. On Thursday, however, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter. His possession of a firearm charge was dismissed, according to court records.

Hale pleaded not guilty to murder last summer, as well. She posted bond Aug. 25 and has a status conference set for May 3.

— From staff reports

