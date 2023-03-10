A Tulsa man admitted Friday in federal court to his involvement in a deadly 2016 attempted carjacking.

Emmitt Graywolf Sam, 24, pleaded guilty to carjacking resulting in the death of Jonathan Stephens.

Sam admitted to being present when Stephens was shot and killed June 25, 2016, while the victim was standing next to his vehicle outside his residence in the 8500 block of East 26th Street.

Sam, who was 17 at the time of the crimes, was initially charged in state court with committing a string of carjackings with then-16-year-old Nathan Simmons before Stephens was fatally shot.

Sam was sentenced to life, plus 17 additional years in state prison in 2017 after a Tulsa County jury found him guilty of murder in connection to Stephens’ death.

But the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in 2021 tossed Sam’s conviction and sentence after finding that the state did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling.

The ruling acknowledged that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished, leaving state officials no jurisdiction in cases on reservation land when the suspect is a tribal member.

Sam will be sentenced at a later date.

Simmons is serving a 63-year prison term in state prison after a jury found him guilty of accessory to murder after the fact. The jury acquitted Simmons of first-degree murder.

