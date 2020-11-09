Man pleads guilty to firearms charge related to gun used in killing of Tulsa police sergeant

A Calera man pleaded guilty in Tulsa federal court Monday to a weapons charge related to his role in the trade of drugs for a gun authorities say was later used in the fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.

Jakob Gerald Garland, 28, will be sentenced Feb. 9 on a charge of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa.

Garland's plea agreement indicates that he admitted driving to Tulsa to give an individual, whom Tulsa police allege is David Anthony Ware, a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun in exchange for heroin on June 19. Calera is just southwest of Durant in Bryan County.

Ware faces the possibility of the death penalty when he stands trial in Tulsa County District Court on a first-degree murder charge in Johnson's death. He also is accused of shooting with intent to kill in the shooting of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who is back on light duty with the department after recovering out-of-state.

Both officers were shot during a traffic stop on June 29, and Johnson died the next day at a Tulsa hospital.