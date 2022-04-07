Man pleads guilty to fatally shooting mother

A man arrested in connection with the murder of his mother pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.

Christopher Leo Weeley, 42, admitted to fatally shooting Annie Marie Weeley, 69, March 6, 2021, at a rural Jay residence.

Deputies responding to a child abuse and shots-fired call found the elder Weeley unresponsive on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to her chest. Another woman, identified only by her initials, was found sitting on the couch with gunshot wounds to her stomach and lower back.

Both were transported to a hospital where Weeley was pronounced dead and the other victim recovered, according to court records.

Less than an hour after the shooting, the younger Weeley was arrested after a short struggle with officers.

A federal grand jury indicted Weeley on March 24, 2021, on charges of second-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with intent to commit murder in Indian Country and carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to assault with intent to commit murder.

In his plea, Weeley admitted to all but the use of a firearm charge.

The two women were assaulted at an address that was on land held in trust for the Cherokee Nation, qualifying it for federal jurisdiction.

“Christopher Weeley’s acts of deadly violence forever changed a Delaware County family,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My thoughts are with the surviving victim as she struggles to recover from the shooting and with the entire family as this case moves through the justice system.

“I encourage any family experiencing violence to seek assistance from law enforcement and victim service agencies who can help provide critical safety information and resources.”

