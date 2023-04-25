A Tulsa man will receive a 40-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with a November fatal shooting if his guilty agreement is accepted.

Rahmon Lawrence Macon Jr., 31, admitted to fatally shooting Aliza Renea Crook on Nov. 6 near an east-Tulsa convenience store.

“I intentionally used a firearm to fire two shots at a vehicle occupied by Aliza Renea Crook,” Macon wrote in his plea.

Crook, 19, was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot in the head while traveling near 11th Street and Garnett Road.

Prior to the shooting, Macon had met with the driver of Crook’s vehicle, who identified himself to emergency responders as Crook’s boyfriend, at a gas station near the intersection shortly before following their vehicle out of the parking lot, authorities alleged.

The boyfriend, who initially gave police a false name and was later arrested on federal warrants, told detectives he heard glass break as he was driving west near the intersection and saw Crook slump in the front passenger seat, the complaint states.

Other people told federal agents that Crook’s boyfriend was a drug dealer and that Macon owed him money, according to the complaint.

Macon told investigators he was acting in self-defense, but he allegedly told another person in a cellphone conversation that he “ain’t playing no games” regarding earning respect from Crook’s boyfriend.

Macon was initially charged Nov. 22 with second-degree murder in Indian Country.

A grand jury Dec. 21 issued a superseding indictment that added seven more counts, including assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed felony information charging Macon with just the original charge of second-degree murder in Indian Country.

The plea agreement is subject to judicial approval at his sentencing date, which has not been set.