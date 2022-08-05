Man pleads guilty to east Tulsa serial rapes; prosecutors say he targeted Hispanic women

The 19-year-old accused of preying upon and raping or attempting to rape three women in east Tulsa last year pleaded guilty to his crimes Friday.

Ticking off the punishment terms for 14 felonies, Associate District Judge Clifford Smith told Brandon Bills he'd allow him one mercy: concurrent sentences.

Smith assessed Bills four life sentences for two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree attempted rape; two 20-year sentences for two counts of first-degree burglary; six 10-year terms for two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of sexual battery and one count each of first-degree robbery and larceny; and two five-year sentences for two counts of peeping Tom with photographic or electronic equipment.

"It's not often I deal with cases that have me at a loss," Smith said, but Bills' is such a case. The judge expressed dismay at Bills' age and new title: "serial rapist."

He was one of the few in the courtroom who were required to watch the graphic videos prosecutors presented of Bills' assaults on strangers, which Bills recorded on his cellphone. Their audio, however, was inescapable.

As court staff turned their faces from the flat screen rolled in front of the bench, Bills hung his head and stared at his shackled hands, listening to his own hushed, sadistic orders. Bills' mother left the courtroom while the videos were presented.

Tulsa police arrested Bills in October after linking him to three sexual assaults that occurred from late August to September 2021 at a grouping of apartments near 41st Street and 129th East Avenue.

Each was within walking distance from Bills' apartment — the high school graduate was saving for a car — and he seems to have targeted Hispanic women, Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said.

All three victims testified against Bills during a preliminary hearing in December, two via translators, and investigators and prosecutors lauded their strength and bravery.

The investigation that led police to Bills began with one report.

That woman, a 41-year-old mother of two teenagers, told police the night of her assault, Aug. 21, 2021, that she was raped and assaulted upon awaking in her home at the Polo Club apartments to find a person on top of her.

She said she complied with the man's demands during the lengthy assault because she feared for her 14-year-old daughter, who was asleep in another room. Bills eventually found her daughter, and the mother dashed out the door screaming for help, she said. Bills fled.

About a month later, Bills tackled a 20-year-old on the front porch of her Polo Club apartment as she returned home from a late shift. Her screaming awoke her father inside, and Bills fled.

Days later, a 33-year-old mother of two at the nearby Alexis Park apartments told police she awoke in her home to find a person with his hands on her neck. Bills didn't stop the assault even upon hearing her young child, who was sharing a bed with her, cry out, but she fought him, and he eventually fled.

One victim wrote to the judge requesting the maximum sentence, life without parole, because she never wanted to see Bills again.

Arguing for the same, Elmore reminded Smith that investigators found pictures of apartment doors on Bills' phone and notes describing possible prey, especially women who appeared to be single and didn't seem to have a habit of locking their doors.

Bills was sober during the attacks, Elmore said, and there's no evidence or claim that he ever used substances. He lacks a criminal history, and investigators found little indication that he was on a path to commit such violent crimes — beyond up-skirt photos of unidentifiable women and a tendency to focus on a "specific type" of pornography.

“There were certain pornographic videos that appear to focus on Hispanics, focus on specific sexual acts, that it does appear that (Bills) followed through on,” Elmore said.

“What was saved on his phone, it all stemmed and started around that August timeline and continued on through September, so it … was on his mind at the time,” Assistant District Attorney Alison Nutt added.

In addition to giving police a full confession upon his arrest, Bills told investigators he watched the videos of his assaults repeatedly, Elmore said.

Assistant Public Defender Christine Mescher asked Smith not to take the videos of the assaults into account when determining Bills' sentencing, saying although it's "unfortunate" that the assaults were recorded, they should not elevate the case's severity above that of any other statutory rape that wasn't recorded.

Mescher also asked Smith to consider Bills' guilty pleas — entered 10 days before his scheduled trial — to his credit.

"It's not a last-minute plea," Mescher said, but shows that Bills accepts accountability for his actions.

Bills declined to give a statement to the court, and Smith told him he would factor into his sentencing his decision to plead guilty as it relieved the victims of reliving their trauma at a trial.

The courtroom was heavy with silence after Smith left the room, and Bills glanced at his mother as a deputy escorted him away.

“The women in this case showed tremendous strength and courage in not only fighting off their attacker, but also in coming forward to report and testify,” Elmore said in a news release. “Their bravery and strength is highlighted when contrasted with the cowardly acts of (Bills). Our office also commends the fine work of the Tulsa Police Department for finding and apprehending this violent sexual predator.”

Several members of the Police Department's Special Victims Unit attended the proceeding.

A life sentence in Oklahoma is 45 years, and because Bills' crimes require him to serve at least 85% of his sentence, he will be eligible for parole in a little more than 38 years.

If he is released, Bills must register as a sex offender for life.