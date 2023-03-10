A man linked to reports of following pre-teen girls home from bus stops pleaded guilty Friday in Tulsa federal court to charges of burglary and attempted abusive sexual contact of a minor, records show.

William Mark Parnell, 21, of Jenks admitted to attempting to engage in abusive sexual contact with a child on June 1, 2021, by threatening the girl and making her fear that she would be killed, seriously injured or kidnapped, according to court records.

Parnell also admitted to committing second-degree burglary in connection with the breaking and entering of a Tulsa residence on May 16.

Parnell was arrested May 18 amid claims that someone matching his description had been seen following preteen girls home from bus stops.

In the 2021 case, Parnell admitted to restraining and groping a girl at a retail store where he worked.

He admitted to following the girl down an aisle and grabbing her from behind while placing one hand over her mouth and another down her pants while threatening her.

In the other case, a girl reported that she was home by herself in the area of 84th Street and Oswego Avenue on May 16 when she saw a masked man in her backyard looking at her.

The girl said she was able to flee her home and alert a neighbor, who reported seeing a man climbing a fence before running north on Oswego.

Responding police officers and the girl’s parents found that a glass door in the back of the house had been broken.

The parents reported that a loaded semi-automatic handgun was missing from the residence.

Parnell admitted to police following his arrest that he burglarized a south Tulsa home, thinking a child was probably in the residence at the time, according to court records.

He claimed to have thrown the pistol he took into a Jenks pond. The weapon was not recovered.

Video: 988 is the new mental health crisis helpline