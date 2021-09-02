Man pleads guilty to 2015 rape on trail near OSU-Tulsa after McGirt pushes case to feds

A Tulsa man who had been serving a 30-year state prison sentence after pleading guilty to raping a woman in 2015 along a trail near the OSU-Tulsa campus has admitted guilt to the same crime in federal court after his original plea and sentence were thrown out.

Eugene Todd Nunley, 48, will serve a 14-year prison term after he pleaded guilty Aug. 26 to aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In his plea, Nunley admitted to ambushing and raping a woman in August 2015 as she walked along the Osage Prairie Trail near 900 North Greenwood Avenue and north of the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The woman said she did not know her attacker.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan will decide Jan. 5, whether to accept the plea agreement, which also calls for Nunley to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for life following his release from prison.

Nunley was in the Creek County jail on unrelated charges when his DNA was matched with that of the rapist, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.