Man pleads guilty of manslaughter in case of body found at west Tulsa soccer complex

A man charged in the December 2019 case of a body found at a west Tulsa soccer Complex pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to online court filings.

Randy Rowell, 28, and Gina Hale, 42, were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the December 16, 2019 shooting of James Gray, 49, at West Bank Soccer Complex in west Tulsa. Rowell was also charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Last summer, Rowell pleaded not gulity to murder and firearm possession charges and requested a jury trial. On Thursday, however, he pled guilty to manslaughter. His possession of a firearm charge was dismissed, according to the court filings.

Hale pleaded not guilty of murder last summer as well. She posted bond August 25, 2020 and has a status conference date set for May 3.

