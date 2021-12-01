Man pleads guilty in federal court to fatally shooting teen in 2017 during fireworks stand theft

A Tulsa man whose state manslaughter conviction was tossed due to jurisdictional issues pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to similar charges linked to the 2017 fatal shooting of a teen believed to be stealing fireworks.
Johnny Edward Mize II, 36, admitted to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country in the death of 15-year-old Jake Ulrich as part of a deal with prosecutors that calls for him to serve a 6½-year prison term.
Mize was previously serving a 25-year prison sentence in state prison after a Tulsa County District Court jury convicted him in January 2019 of first-degree manslaughter in the July 4, 2017, fatal shooting of Ulrich.
Mize fatally shot Ulrich in the aftermath of a reported theft by Ulrich and a relative of about $600 worth of fireworks from a west Tulsa fireworks stand owned by Mize’s father.
Mize claimed self-defense at his state trial.
A federal grand jury for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma indicted Mize in March after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his conviction and prison sentence in response to his challenge of the state’s right to prosecute him.
Mize cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision dealing with tribal reservations for overturning his sentence.
In its ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of the city of Tulsa, had never been disestablished since its establishment by treaty dating to the 1860s. The ruling, which has since been expanded to cover five other tribal nation reservations, meant only federal authorities had jurisdiction to prosecute Mize, who is not a Native American, because the victim was a member of the Cherokee Nation and his killing occurred within the Creek Nation reservation.
Mize admitted to grabbing a 9 mm Glock pistol from behind the counter at the fireworks stand and firing one shot at a fleeing pickup before jumping in the bed of the pickup and firing two more shots, one of which disabled the vehicle.
Ulrich was found slumped over in the cab of the truck.
Mize’s plea agreement with prosecutors, which stipulated a 6½-year prison term, is not binding until a district judge accepts the plea.
Mize is scheduled to be sentenced April 6.
