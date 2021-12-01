Man pleads guilty in federal court to fatally shooting teen in 2017 during fireworks stand theft

In its ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which includes much of the city of Tulsa, had never been disestablished since its establishment by treaty dating to the 1860s. The ruling, which has since been expanded to cover five other tribal nation reservations, meant only federal authorities had jurisdiction to prosecute Mize, who is not a Native American, because the victim was a member of the Cherokee Nation and his killing occurred within the Creek Nation reservation.