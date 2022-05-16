Man pleads guilty in federal court after state conviction, 40 year sentence overturned

A man run over by police following a Tulsa carjacking pleaded guilty Monday to federal robbery and eluding charges after his state convictions were dismissed.

Sonny Raye McCombs, 31, admitted to fleeing from police after he and others carjacked a car owner in December 2016 in Tulsa.

A Tulsa County District Court jury in September 2017 found McCombs guilty of second-degree robbery, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm after a formal conviction of a felony.

A judge later sentenced McCombs to a 40-year sentence in state prison in accordance with the jury’s recommendation.

A state appellate court in April 2021 overturned McCombs’ convictions and sentences after he successfully challenged the state’s right to prosecute him on jurisdictional grounds.

McCombs is a member of the Muscogee Nation and the crimes occurred within the Muscogee and Cherokee Nation reservations.

Anticipating that McCombs’ state convictions might be tossed, a federal grand jury on Nov. 3, 2020 named him in a single-count indictment.

An April 2021 superseding indictment added three more criminal charges against McCombs.

On Friday, federal prosecutors filed a two-count felony information against McCombs, charging him with robbery in Indian Country and aiding another in eluding police officers in Indian Country.

McCombs also admitted to pointing a BB gun at officers during the pursuit in the hope they would stop pursuing them.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to dismiss at sentencing any remaining charges if he pleaded guilty to the two-count information.

Police said McCombs was one of four people arrested following a carjacking and police chase that originated near U.S. 169 and 21st Street. During the chase, one person could be seen on video leaning out of the vehicle prompting one officer chasing the four to say on a police radio that the person was armed and to ease off on the chase.

The pursuit ended after a police officer used his squad car to strike the fleeing vehicle.

McCombs, who police believe was a passenger in the stolen vehicle, was running from police when an officer struck him with his police cruiser.

The driver of the vehicle, Chekota Whitetree, then 21, was shot by police after he attempted to run away, but he survived.

Whitetree received a state 10-year prison term after pleading guilty to robbery and use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon. A state appellate court rejected Whitetree’s post-conviction appeal after ruling that such challenges were barred.

